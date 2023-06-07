Congratulations are in order for New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson after it was revealed on Tuesday that he's going to be a dad soon. Photos and videos featuring the two-time All-Star and his girl announcing their pregnancy in a gender reveal clip (it's a girl!) have been making their rounds on social media, and as expected, NBA Twitter had a field day over it. So much so, that some internet detectives claim to have unearthed the mystery woman's questionable past.

Very little is known about Zion Williamson's partner. In fact, there were no previous reports indicating that the Pelicans superstar actually had a girlfriend right now. Then again, some players choose to keep their personal lives on the down low, so this actually isn't all that surprising.

What is undeniably shocking, however, is all the narratives that have come out surrounding Zion's baby mama. For starters, here are some posts from what appears to be her Instagram account:

To make matters worse, multiple accounts on Twitter have posted alleged videos of Zion's girlfriend. One of them involved the woman in question in a vicious street fight that led to a complete wardrobe malfunction, while the other shows her (supposedly) racily dancing on a table during a podcast appearance (warning: NSFW):

To be clear, there's no way to verify if the woman in the above videos is really Zion Williamson's baby mama. Either way, though, we still want to congratulate the Pelicans star for their bundle of joy. All the best!