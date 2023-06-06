Baby Williamson is coming soon! New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson and his girlfriend Ahkeema made the revelation in a pregnancy announcement video released Tuesday.

Zion and his partner actually held a gender reveal party together with their family and friends last Saturday. The said occasion concluded with fireworks and a pink confetti coming out, confirming that Zion will be having a baby girl.

At the start of the video they shared, Williamson also sent a loving message to his yet-to-be-born child, promising his kid that they will love her unconditionally.

“You gonna see this at some point. I don't know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don't know anything else, know that mommy and daddy love you,” Williamson said.

“If you don’t know nothing else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you.” Zion Williamson is having a baby girl and already has so much love for his child ❤️ (via AhhRoseGarden/YT, h/t @retro_pels)pic.twitter.com/GRnLFu6SXZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 6, 2023

Zion Williamson's girlfriend also shared a heartwarming message on Instagram to celebrate the new addition to their family.

“Thank you God for blessing my family with an addition. We will give her unconditional love, guidance, protection [and] a family. We are so grateful for #babywilliamson,” Ahkeema wrote. “Thank you friends, family [and] staff and of course my aunt who helped me bring my vision together.”

It's definitely a beautiful day for the Williamsons, and you got to love Zion's message for his future daughter. As he enters a new chapter in his life and takes on fatherhood, he's clearly ready to go on the journey with his partner.

As for playing with the Pelicans, Zion just got another motivation for sure. While he has been riddled with injuries so far in his career, Williamson now has more reason to strive to be better and continue no matter the adversity he faces.