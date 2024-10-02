Opinions vary wildly among NBA scouts and national media personalities when it comes to the New Orleans Pelicans. Some see a team needing a starting center and a need to move on from Brandon Ingram. Others are betting on maturation and defense in expectation of a postseason run built around small-ball lineups.

The suspense with the regular season just around the corner is palpable and it goes beyond the starting lineup. The Pelicans are still figuring out the offensive hierarchy. However, Zion Williamson and Ingram have leaked a few little hints about how Willie Green will approach the rotations this year.

“My two cents on that, and I am excited to answer the question, would be that there are 82 games. You have got to look at who your opponent is,” Williamson explained. “You may want to go with one lineup a certain game. (The next) you may want to go with a different one. We are all pros here. We know what it is. We all want to win so whatever helps us win is what we are going to do.”

Ingram focused on specific players, including new addition Dejounte Murray.

“We've got another attacker to the basket so it takes the attention off of a lot of people on the floor,” Ingram said. ” We've got (CJ McCollum) on the wing, you got Z attacking the paint, Dejounte attacking the paint and shooting, with (Herb Jones) shooting the ball and rebounding. The attention is not going to be on just one person. We get to just play basketball.”

Zion Williamson will shoulder Pelicans' blame

Williamson did get around to talking about Murray and the rest of the Pelicans bench specifically. The 24-year-old face of the franchise laughed when discussing Murray, who had at least three steals in the open portion of training camp.

“There were times I was over on the sideline laughing because it was like ‘Man, he deflected that one too'” Williamson shared. “It is exciting (having Murray on the team). We have just got to figure it out on our end.”

Part of the Pelicans figuring out the winning formula is baked into having a deep bench and stout defense. Williamson complimented the second line but still recognized who would shoulder the blame for a subpar season.

“It is exciting but it is a new year. Last year we did have a great bench and I feel like this year we do too,” Williamson said. “It is just a matter of going out there and making things happen. I can sit here and say whatever I want to say. If we don't make it happen (ie: win) you guys are not going to sit here and tell me we had a great bench. You are going to tell me we didn't make it happen.”

As for how much he is feeling the pressure to live up to the hype that has followed the two-time NBA All-Star around since high school?

“Not at all. I have been in the spotlight since I was 16 so for me it's no pressure at all. It's just going out there and doing my part.”