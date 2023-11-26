Zion Williamson draws honest take from teammate and Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas amid star's 2023-24 NBA campaign.

The New Orleans Pelicans are always going to be a better team when Zion Williamson is healthy and playing. Although the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to play in both games of a back-to-back set so far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, the Pelicans are undeniably ecstatic that Williamson is available to play most of the time this season, unlike in the prior campaign in which he only appeared in 29 games.

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas is also seeing the sincerity and focus of Williamson is getting back to 100 percent form.

“He’s been great. He’s only missed one or two games so far (three). He’s been great. He’s been available all of the time. He’s taking care of his body. He gives a [expletive],” the Pelicans big man said, per Mark Medina of Sportskeeda. “That is a big thing. He’s been a pro this year. He’s growing. He’s getting more experience. Every time that he steps on the court, he does stuff. It’s not going to be overnight. You have to see it all to get the experience, and he does that. He’s willing to learn and willing to give everything. What else can you ask?”

Of the 16 games the Pelicans have played so far this season, Williamson has seen action in 13 of them, during which the former Duke Blue Devils star averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists to go with a 54.7 percent shooting from the field.

Williamson isn't quite there yet to his top form, but he's clearly already playing a huge role again for the Pelicans, who won nine games to date.