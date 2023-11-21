Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dropped some eye-opening comments about a team meeting that may have turned around New Orleans' season

After a five-game losing streak, the New Orleans Pelicans have won three of their last four games, including wins over the Denver Nuggets and beating the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings by more than 20 points.

Now, Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson is saying that a team meeting got everyone on the same page:

"We weren't on the same page before, but now we're all on the same page… We had a team meeting, we talked about what we want to do as a unit, and that's what we're gonna live and die with." Zion Williamson on the Pelicans' goals 👀 (via @hoopshype)pic.twitter.com/ARCgqQtWAx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2023

When asked to elaborate on what ‘being on the same page' means, the Pelicans forward explained, “Just who we are as a unit. A lot of it has to do with defensive schemes and, just getting stops and pushing in transition. Because, when you push in transition, you get stop after stop…it's fun. Everybody has fun because the ball doesn't stop, and anything can happen. When the crowd gets into it, it just makes the game a lot of fun.”

The Pelicans currently sit at 7-7 and are missing starting guard CJ McCollum as he deals with a collapsed right lung. But currently, the team appears to be gelling at the right time.

Williamson, who only played in 29 total games over the last two seasons, has looked healthy and explosive this season. Synergy Analysis and Insight extraordinaire Todd Whitehead was having some fun with new data tools and cobbled together new dunking stats, and his data showed that Zion is as ferocious as ever for the Pelicans. Williamson has the best hang-time, which only starts once a hand is on the ball, and slam speed, which is the speed of the ball through the hoop.

He's averaging 22 points per game for the Pelicans this season. Perhaps most importantly for New Orleans, he's played in 11 of the team's 14 games. He has sat out the second half of several back-to-backs in order to rest.

Up next for the Pelicans – a rematch with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday in New Orleans.