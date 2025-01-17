Zion Williamson has had a roller coaster of a career, and it's mostly been because of injuries. The New Orleans Pelicans star has been sidelined for most of this season with a hamstring injury, but he recently returned to the court. People are now wondering if Williamson still has the same star power that he had when he first came into the league, and one of those people includes Nick Young.

“Is [Zion Williamson] losing his star power at all,” Young asked on Gil Arenas Show.

“I don't think so… He was all over the internet,” Gilbert Arenas said.

“He got more highlights. They seen that [dunk] more than the Cleveland Cavaliers and the OKC game. Just that one dunk was viral more than the whole game, and that was a good a– game,” Arenas continued.

Williamson continues to show that when he is available, he's highly productive and can change the outcome of any game. If the Pelicans can get more of that from him, the outside noise should die down.

Zion Williamson blocking out the outside noise

Though Zion Williamson has had his issues staying on the court, he's also been trying to stay consistent with other things as well. He was recently suspended for a game after being late, and reports said that this wasn't his first offense. Williamson recently opened up about the ways that he can be better in all areas.

“A lot of things you do on the court, off the court, and even when nobody’s watching,” Williamson said. “Just continue to grow as a leader there and just, on the court, off the court, it's all I can do.”

His teammates see the effort that he's putting in to be better as well, including CJ McCollum, who said they want to see more consistency from him.

“I think he’s taking strides in the right direction,” McCollum said. “I think it’s just more about asserting yourself and applying yourself each day. We know what needs to be done on a day-to-day basis in order to be successful. We know what winning habits look like and what types of habits aren’t necessarily built towards success.”

The Pelicans have a team full of talent, but it's been hard for them to all get on the same accord because of injuries. The past few weeks have been good to them since they got a few wins, and the hope is that they continue to trend upward as the season progresses.