The New Orleans Pelicans will be facing the Dallas Mavericks, but they'll be without a few key players for the matchup. One of those players is Zion Williamson, who is on the injury report for return to play reconditioning. Williamson has just returned to the court after dealing with a hamstring injury, and the Pelicans are trying to monitor his minutes.

The Pelicans have been playing well as of late, and one of the main reasons is because of health. They've probably dealt with the most injuries in the league this season, and their record shows it. With Williamson back in the fold, things should continue to get better for the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson's injury status vs. Mavericks

Zion Williamson is listed as out against the Mavericks as the Pelicans are trying to manage his playing time after coming back from injury. There's no doubt that the team has missed Williamson and what he brings to the court, and the games that he's played this season, he's been pretty dominant. Williamson has been in and out of the lineup his entire career, and the hope is that he can find some consistency and hopefully play for a long stretch of games for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are still dealing with injuries across their roster, and some are to key players. Brandon Ingram has missed an extended period of time with a left ankle sprain, and it's not certain when he will return to the court. Herb Jones is out indefinitely with a right shoulder strain and his return to the court is unknown as well. For now, the Pelicans have been getting some nice contributions from Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy III, and they've been keeping the team competitive over the past week. Fans are still wondering what this team will look like at full strength, and hopefully, they'll get to see it soon.