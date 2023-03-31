A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It’s been quite a long time since we’ve seen Zion Williamson take the court for the New Orleans Pelicans. As a matter of fact, the 22-year-old has not played since January 2nd as he continues to rehab a nagging hamstring injury. Well, Zion gave Pelicans fans quite a treat on Thursday night ahead of their crucial matchup against a Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets side. This was after the two-time All-Star was seen putting up some shots on the court prior to tipoff.

Williamson looked good as he put up a few jumpers before the game. He was in full practice gear too:

Zion Williamson is out here getting some shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/FCMs8adaVC — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 31, 2023

A little more from Z: pic.twitter.com/R7f0htBG13 — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 31, 2023

For good measure, Zion Williamson also threw down a dunk to end his session. Looks to me like that hamstring is doing fine right about now:

Zion just ended his workout with a dunk. https://t.co/Z1g2GVMbNB pic.twitter.com/8VHTyuNnIV — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 31, 2023

Naturally, more than a few Pelicans fans jumped on the comments section to express their excitement with this latest Zion sighting:

Zion on the Court!🔥🔥🔥😤 — Mizzy Bryant (@abryant13_) March 31, 2023

Let’s goooo — Engelprojections (@statprojections) March 31, 2023

As you may have gathered in that last reaction tweet, the Pelicans expect Zion Williamson to return soon. In fact, the latest update is that he’s set to undergo a re-evaluation sometime next week. Zion could actually return to the court for the Pelicans towards the end of the regular season — perhaps in their final two games. Based on how he’s looking in his pre-game warmup routine, it does look like this is now a distinct possibility.

New Orleans needs him back, too. The Pels have yet to secure their spot in the Play-In tournament as they sit at ninth in the West with a 38-38 record. A win on Thursday will allow them to surpass the Los Angeles Lakers for the eighth spot, but it goes without saying that every game from here on out will be very important for this team.