Zion Williamson has been out of action for the New Orleans Pelicans for nearly three months now as he continues to rehab a nagging hamstring injury. The good news for the Pels is that their superstar now appears to be closing in on his much-anticipated return to action as the regular season winds down.

League insider Chris Haynes of NBA on TNT provided a timely update on Zion’s status on Tuesday night. Haynes acknowledged that Williamson suffered a recent setback on his road to recovery, which prolonged his return to the court. However, the good news is that the 22-year-old has been ramping it up of late:

“Zion Williamson is working out on the court,” Haynes said. “A source told me this morning that he had a rigorous workout this morning. (He’s) looking good, (his) explosiveness is looking there. And so as of right now, the plan is to re-evaluate it at some point in the middle of next week.”

.@ChrisBHaynes shares the latest update on the return of Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/2bpO6rKGam — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 29, 2023

Haynes pointed out that the Pelicans will only have two more games remaining in the regular season after Williamson is re-evaluated. Coach Willie Green will need to make a decision on whether or not to bring him back immediately, which of course, will also depend on the team’s standings at that point in time.

Haynes made it abundantly clear, however, that there’s no guarantee that Zion Williamson will be available to return next week. It will all depend on the re-evaluation:

“As far as that re-evaluation goes, it’s not for sure if he will be cleared at that time,” Haynes continued. “So there’s still some hurdles, but the good news (is) he’s making progress. No setbacks as of right now.”

The silver lining here is that Zion is heading in the right direction. So long as the Pelicans make it to the playoffs, a (relatively) healthy Zion Williamson should be available for them in the postseason.