The New Orleans Pelicans are eagerly awaiting the return of Zion Williamson, who has been out of the lineup for several weeks now with a hamstring injury. The Pelicans have suffered mightily as a result of all their injuries, currently sitting dead last in the Western Conference at 5-22 and with trade rumors starting to swirl.

Prior to Thursday evening's road game vs the Houston Rockets, video emerged showing Williamson putting in some resistance band work during the team's shootaround in the morning, per Will Guillory of The Athletic.

https://x.com/WillGuillory/status/1869789743174824360

However, fans on X, formerly Twitter, weren't quite sure what to make of the footage they saw.

“Learning how to walk again!!!” wrote one fan, referencing a previous bizarre report about the Pelicans reportedly teaching Williamson how to walk correctly.

Other users were projecting that a return to the lineup could be on the horizon for the Pelicans star.

“He's gotta be getting close,” one fan speculated.

As of now, there is still no timetable for Williamson's return to the lineup, but the Pelicans could certainly use all of the help they can get at the current juncture.

After pushing all of their chips to the center of the table this offseason by trading several assets to the Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray, New Orleans has seen its season completely derailed by injuries so far this year, and even though the season's just over a quarter of the way through, they may have already dug themselves a hole that is too deep to overcome.

Still, if Williamson is able to return at some point soon, it's a possibility that the team could finally start to string some wins together and make a run for the playoffs.

In any case, the Pelicans and Rockets are slated to tip off at 8:00 PM ET from Houston.