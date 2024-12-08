The New Orleans Pelicans are playing for pride now that Brandon Ingram has joined Zion Williamson on the out indefinitely part of the injury report. Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy III are too good to tank. Even with Herb Jones back in action, it's hard to imagine the Pelicans (5-19) will make the NBA Play-In Tournament at this rate. However, standing pat through the NBA Trade Deadline despite Williamson and Ingram's injuries might be the best path forward, especially in this market.

Finding a new home for Ingram has been a challenge for most of the 2024 calendar year. A new ankle injury only makes those phone calls more difficult. How many contenders will want to alleviate the Pelicans of CJ McCollum‘s $30 million cap hit for another season (2025-26)? Williamson's quagmire of a contract has no remaining guaranteed money but will be a topic of discussion with his new representation. Three years of control give EVP David Griffin some wiggle room but how many of those options lead to the NBA Playoffs next season?

The Pelicans have a leg up on a decent draft pick, very little leverage to use in winning a trade, and internal beliefs that this squad is a contender. Well, when healthy. Why not stand pat, select the best player available, and see what happens? Perhaps Brandon Ingram returns on a short-term deal or is replaced with two decent rotational pieces and another draft asset. Either way, any coach on the sidelines could work with that depth chart even if Zion Williamson was unavailable.

Pelicans planning future rotations

Murray and Murphy III will have even more opportunities to develop an on-court chemistry. Yves Missi as the Pelicans starting center should be a settled debate at this point of the season. Jones will get to show the rookie big man how NBA First-Team All-Defense work gets done for another 50 games, give or take.

Misss, Jones, Murphy III, McCollum, and Murray. Willie Green's starting lineup is set, barring a new injury of course. All five have spent time on the sidelines this season already. Brandon Boston slotting into the spark plug sixth-man role until Jose Alvarado returns gives the Pelicans a competitive rotation capable of stealing a few wins before Christmas.

Young frontcourt reserves Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24), Karlo Matkovic (23), and Trey Jemison (25) have shown promise. Daniel Theis (32) and Javonte Green (31) are the two obvious trade options to duck under the luxury tax. Losing Alvarado (26), who will likely be requested as a deal sweetener, will hurt. Boston (23), Antonio Reeves (24), and Jordan Hawkins (22) will have to pick up the slack.

It might just be mop-up duty for the reserves once Zion Williamson and a 2025 NBA Draft top-five talent are leading New Orleans. So stand pat. Sell off a few parts to duck the luxury tax and the worry about paying a bill next season. Williamson's future will have more clarity after a January return and CJ McCollum's expiring will be easier to move in the summer.

The worst outcome for the organization would be getting fleeced in a deal after forcing the issue in a depressed market. Doing relatively nothing will get panned but some, sure, but it would be very easy to sell the better days ahead to ownership. Winning over the skeptical Smoothie King Center fans would be an entirely different proposition.