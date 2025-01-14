The New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson saga might be over, according to Gilbert Arenas on his podcast. While the claim seems exaggerated, he makes a solid point. For instance, the Pelicans suspended Williamson for being late to his team flight. However, he had been late to multiple practices before.

Still, the 2019 No. 1 pick has dominated when he's been healthy. That doesn't please Arenas in the slightest. He explained in greater detail on his podcast about his questioning as to why New Orleans suspended the big man.

“When you are suspending him after you already fined him, that’s two penalties for the same thing,” Arenas said. “Like being late to a plane doesn’t cost a game check. That’s already a penalty fine, that’s not a game check. So that means your relationship with him is officially over. I’m late to something and you’re going to fine me $300 thousand? Get the f**k out of here.”

Williamson himself has only played eight games this season. He's battled injuries, which have been a common theme throughout his career. Furthermore, he's had questions about his conditioning. There have been times he looks in pristine shape, and others where it's the opposite.

The Pelicans and Zion Williamson could part ways soon

The 8-32 New Orleans squad doesn't have much going for them. Although they've dealt with injuries to nearly all of their players, eight wins are hard to recover from. Not to mention, in a competitive Western Conference, it makes matters all the more interesting.

The Pelicans have been in trade rumors surrounding Brandon Ingram. If he gets dealt, Williamson might be next. Regardless of any rumors, Arenas believes that the Pelicans shot themselves in the foot.

“You tell us everything is damaged and how bad they are, then you expect high quality for him,” Arenas said. “They are selling the product wrong. If you want to trade him, pick him up. (Say that he's) looking good, he’s lost a lot of weight and then put him on the market, but you’re bashing him.”

Dismantling Williamson's credibility as a basketball player through actions like these isn't the way to go if they want to trade him. Teams will see the former first-overall pick as a reliability rather than an asset. He's shown what he can do when healthy. After all, he made the all-star team and averaged 27 points in his sophomore season.

As Arenas said, the Pelicans will need to make a move fast if they want to get the most for Williamson. If not, actions like these will continually diminish his trade value and leave teams disinterested.