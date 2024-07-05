The New Orleans Pelicans are staring down the barrel of a massive change for the team. Negotiations with star forward Brandon Ingram on a new deal have seemingly broken down. As a result, both sides have pivoted into searching for a suitable trade partner to move the All-Star forward.

These talks have now reportedly intensified over the last few days, according to Marc Stein. With the chances of a contract agreement slim, the Pelicans are now looking to trade Brandon Ingram. This would give New Orleans something back in return for the star and allows Ingram to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

“Attempts in New Orleans to trade Brandon Ingram have intensified in recent days, league sources say. Sources tell The Stein Line that on Ingram's side, with the reality that the contract extension terms his camp had hoped for are not forthcoming from the Pelicans, there has likewise been exploration of trade options.”

After a rocky stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Ingram developed into a star with the Pelicans. He arrived on the team with Larry Nance Jr and Lonzo Ball as part of the Anthony Davis trade. Ingram became a one-time All-Star and received the Most Improved Player award in 2020.

Last season, Ingram averaged around 20 points per game along with around five rebounds and assists per contest. Unfortunately, the Pelicans' attempt at a Big 3 with Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson have not succeeded. It's seen some highs, but the trio's spotty injury only brought disappointment year after year.

Kings emerging as Ingram suitor

There's at least one team that's actively looking at Brandon Ingram as a trade target: the Sacramento Kings. Stein's report notes the team's interest in trading for the former All-Star. The interest seems to stem from Kings assistant Alvin Gentry's experience with the Pelicans star, having coached New Orleans before.

“Sacramento is a team said to have explored the feasibility and fit of an Ingram pursuit — as well as Utah's Lauri Markkanen, Washington's Kyle Kuzma and Chicago's DeRozan — as part of the Kings' long-running efforts to package Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes (but not Keegan Murray) in a significant trade. The Kings have particular insight on Ingram thanks to Alvin Gentry's presence in Sacramento's front office after coaching Ingram for one season with the Pelicans.”

Like the Pelicans, the Kings are another up-and-coming team in the Western Conference. Sacramento broke their two-decade long playoff drought two years ago, and they've become consistent playoff candidates since. However, they have been unable to reach the second round quite yet, crumbling against the powerhouses of the West.

Would the Pelicans star be the fix that the Kings need? Perhaps, but it's at least worth a shot. Ingram would be an upgrade over Barnes, but it's still going to be tough to crack the West's top four teams. Pairing Barnes with another All-Star big in Domantas Sabonis and star guard De'Aaron Fox would certainly make for an interesting team.

As for the Pelicans, the team will be looking to build around Zion Williamson. One of their priorities this offseason seems to be extending breakout forward Trey Murphy.

“Trading Ingram and then re-signing Trey Murphy III to a contract extension this summer, as well as bolstering their frontline with Jonas Valanciunas soon heading to Washington, are seen as the Pelicans' next significant moves in the wake of the trade they struck with Atlanta to acquire Murray that could still expand.”