Immediately after Zion Williamson returned from injury, the New Orleans Pelicans suspended the forward, according to the team on X. They mentioned that Williamson violated team policies and will be suspended for one game. The Pelicans forward was late for a team flight, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

Williamson will miss Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers but can rejoin the team on Saturday. This comes as another blow for New Orleans, who have dealt with a variety of injuries. Most notably, Pelicans forward Herb Jones will be out indefinitely after a shoulder injury.

Although it's only a one-game absence, missing a top player doesn't make matters any easier. New Orleans will hope to squeak by the 76ers before regaining Williamson on Saturday.

We will update this story with more details.