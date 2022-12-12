By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson expressed his love and appreciation for the city as the home fans continue to cheer for him and the team.

On Sunday as the Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns, the fans at the Smoothie King Center gave another wave of “MVP” chants for Williamson. Zion has been brilliant for New Orleans this 2022, and as they stay atop the Western Conference standings, the NOLA faithful has also started campaigning for him as the MVP.

Zion getting some MVP chants pic.twitter.com/9AVIFFIPkM — evanem (@evanempdx) December 11, 2022

Speaking to reporters after leading the Pels to the 129-124 OT win against the Suns, Williamson reflected on what former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees told him when he arrived in the city back in 2019. Brees told him that “if you love the city, it’s going to love you right back.”

Zion on the MVP chants he is getting: "That's just the city of New Orleans…they got a lot of love." pic.twitter.com/t6fESbE55C — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 12, 2022

Zion Williamson finished with 35 points, eight rebounds and three assists as the Pelicans take down the Suns in two straight games. It is fourth 30-point outing in their last six matches, so it’s not surprising why the MVP hype surrounding him is increasing day by day.

For what it’s worth, though, the 22-year-old find some of the MVP chants funny. In their first game against the Suns, he noted how it adds pressure to him, especially whenever he’s making free throws.

“Those moments are always funny to me because I’m like, ‘man… I better make this free-throw,'” Williamson shared while laughing.

It doesn’t look like Zion has any problem with the chants, though. And he probably needs to get used to it with the Pels dominating in the West.