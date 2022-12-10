By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Zion Williamson has been electric for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, and the former first overall pick has been getting dark horse MVP buzz across the NBA.

The Salisbury, North Carolina native had another strong showing in the Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Friday night, keeping them in first place in an ultra-competitive Western Conference. Williamson notched 35 points, seven rebounds, and four assists while making 13 of 17 field goals to go along with nine free throws.

Reporter: "one of those free-throw trips you had with the loud MVP chants, how did that feel hearing it from the home crowd?" Zion Williamson: "Those moments are always funny to me because I'm like, 'man… I better make this free-throw.'"pic.twitter.com/2BkrfaxQfe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 10, 2022

Maybe the reason he hit all those free throws was the New Orleans’ crowd loudly chanting ‘MVP,’ and Williamson shared the reason why he found that so funny in his post-game presser.

“Those moments are always funny to me because I’m like, ‘man… I better make this free-throw,'” Williamson laughed after the game.

“In those moments like that, you get the crowd going and when the crowd starts chanting things like ‘defense’, I say it all the time…you feel the energy, it gives you a shot of adrenaline and you want to sit down and make the big play defensively.”

The Pelicans have won six games in a row on the back of Williamson’s heroics, and he’s averaged 28 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game on 62 percent shooting to lead the charge. The defense has also been excellent, and it showed in the past week, allowing just 99.3 points per 100 possessions.

Zion Williamson has been well deserving of his MVP buzz so far this season: he’s only 1.4 points per game below the 25 points per game marker, but he’s above 26 on an impossible 65 percent shooting in his last five games.

If the young superstar can stay healthy, MVP or not, there could finally be some light at the end of the tunnel for a Pelicans’ squad that hasn’t finished over .500 since the 2017-18 campaign.