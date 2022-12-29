Zion Williamson is unstoppable. He proved as much as he took over in the New Orleans Pelicans’ thrilling win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Naturally, the whole NBA world is in awe of what Williamson just did. Not only did he score 43 points in the game, but he actually scored the team’s last 14 points to will the Pelicans to the 119-118 victory. That is what superstars do, and sure enough, Zion showed all NBA fans that he is one.

NBA Twitter was filled with praises for the Pelicans forward even before the final buzzer sounded, and for good reason.

“ZION WILLIAMSON, MVP,” George Hathaway of Pelican Debrief wrote. Another fan said, “Bad guy Zion Williamson.”

“You can’t contain this man. Zion Williamson is unstoppable,” another supporter wrote.

Williamson’s 43-piece is a career-high, and making things even better, he contributed on all areas of the game. He finished with three boards, five assists, one steal and one block. While some would say he botched his second free throw in the closing seconds that would have given them the two-point lead, the fact remains that he made the one that allowed them to take the W.

Zion is certainly making it up to the Pelicans big time after sitting out all of the 2021-22 season due to foot injury. The wait has paid off, and now Pelicans fans are witnessing one of the best runs from the team in recent memory.

New Orleans has now won four straight games and well in contention for the top spot in the West, thanks in large part to Zion.