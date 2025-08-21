One of the most pivotal days in the NFL is coming up soon. The deadline for every NFL team's 53-man roster is on August 26, five days from the time of writing. Teams will have to decide which standouts from their training camp they'll keep and which veterans have lost their position battles. Like most teams, the Detroit Lions are facing this same difficult situation.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about his roster decisions… or rather, his lack of decisions. The head coach admitted that his team will likely wait until the last possible moment to decide who gets to stay on the team.

“My mind’s not made up,” Campbell said regarding the upcoming roster cuts, Eric Woodyard reports. “My eyes are open. We’re gonna take it down to the wire.”

Considering the Lions' woes last season on defense due to injuries, it makes sense that they're taking this round of roster cuts seriously. Last year, a slew of injuries to their defensive roster gave them a major handicap heading into the playoffs. They were still competitive, but they eventually lost to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

The Lions will now have players like Aidan Hutchinson, who missed most of the season due to injury, returning to the field. Still, being able to field a solid team of backups is important with such a grueling schedule. On offense, one of the major discussion points is whether the Lions keep the younger Hendon Hooker or the veteran Kyle Allen as the backup to Jared Goff.

Detroit is coming off a 15-2 season, which ended in a loss in the Divisional Round. With both coordinators from last season heading off to new head coaching gigs, it will be fascinating to watch how the team adjusts with new faces calling the shots.