The Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs are two of the most intriguing teams heading into the 2025 NFL season. The Bears had an incredible offseason highlighted by the additions of a number of players, including elite prospect pass catchers Luther Burden and Colston Loveland, as well as a number of offensive linemen.

The Chiefs are coming off a loss in Super Bowl 59, but they are looking to extend a dynasty. The two teams will play each other during the final week of preseason, but what can be expected?

Robert Tonyan earns a roster spot

Chiefs head coach Andy Reed doesn't normally play his starters during the final preseason game. But first-stringers, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, should see action in preseason Week 3. Of course, these veterans don't need extended time to work out the kinks. After all, Kansas City has made five of the last six Super Bowls, so the starters likely won't be on the field for long.

The preseason is all about allowing backups the chance to prove themselves and potentially earn roster spots. That is just what Robert Tonyan has been doing thus far. The Chiefs list the former Green Bay Packers part-time starting tight end low on the depth chart. But he has been one of the biggest training camp/preseason standouts.

Tonyan is battling like his life depends on it. And he could have a big game that secures his spot on the Chiefs' 53-man roster during the final preseason game. It hasn't mattered who Tonyan shares the field with. He has had excellent chemistry with all of Kansas City's signal-callers. Mahomes obviously loves throwing to tight ends, evidenced by his long and successful pairing with Kelce. Gardner Minshew and Bailey Zappe have also had luck throwing in Tonyan's way this year.

Kelce is one of the best tight ends ever, but the soon-to-be 36-year-old is coming off arguably his worst season since his rookie year. Kelce's 823 receiving yards last season were the second fewest of his career. Noah Gray has played a bigger role in recent years, and Jared Wiley was a fourth-round pick just last year, so the number game has long been against Tonyan making the team. The Chiefs could use the skill set he brings to the table, though. And he has earned a roster spot with his fantastic play.

Tonyan led the Chiefs in receiving in each of the first two preseason games. He had five catches for 41 yards against the Seattle Seahawks and three catches for 49 yards the week before against the Arizona Cardinals. The recent trade of Skyy Moore, who was also fighting for a roster spot, opens up even more targets for Tonyan. Dominant play should be rewarded, and one more standout game would ensure Tonyan makes the team. Perhaps he will even be a regular-season contributor.

Bears' hot streak continues

The Bears beat the Buffalo Bills 38-0 in preseason Week 2. Ian Wheeler was the biggest winner from that game as he punched the ball into the end zone twice. There was plenty of scoring to go around, though. As is the case with the Chiefs, the Bears are also expected to allow their starters to play in the preseason finale.

Chicago could be one of the most improved teams this season. And they have a chance to display that under the spotlight of playing the Chiefs. While a 38-0 blowout seems unlikely to occur again, especially against a team that has done so much winning as of recent, the Bears can certainly walk away with a decisive victory.

The team has weapons for days. Former No. 1 pick Caleb Williams has a plethora of players to throw the football to, including DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, Loveland, and Burden. While he is on the field, he will remind everybody why he was one of the greatest prospects in recent memory.

A big preseason performance can kick off an impressive regular season by the Bears. And by year's end, they could see themselves firmly in the playoff picture.