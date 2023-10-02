The start of training camp is always an optimistic time for NBA teams looking to break into the upper-echelon of true title contention. The hype is at an all-time high, and this appears to be the case for Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Both Williamson and the Pelicans are looking forward to putting their rough 2022-23 season behind, and general manager David Griffin seems to be attesting to the fact that Williamson is putting in the work so he could redeem himself from a terrible past few months.

Williamson has always been pestered with questions regarding his work ethic. His body type has always been a point of contention among pundits, with some questioning whether the Pelicans star is taking his conditioning and training seriously. But Griffin, according to Shamit Dua of In the N.O., shed some light on a huge change Williamson underwent during the summer.

“This is the first summer Zion has taken his profession seriously in that regard,” Griffin said, adding that Zion Williamson hired personal trainers to help prepare his body for the upcoming season.

This will be music to Pelicans fans' ears, although one would understand if they won't exactly be convinced of Williamson's newfound commitment until they see it on the hardwood. Williamson is as injury prone as a star can get, missing the entirety of the season after a hamstring injury derailed his and the Pelicans' electric start to the 2022-23 season. This injury comes on the heels of him missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to a broken foot, further compounding matters and making life difficult for the 23-year old forward.

Getting Zion Williamson healthy for the duration of the 2023-24 season will be instrumental to the Pelicans' hopes of being a playoff team or, perhaps even being a championship contender. The Pelicans, as one would recall, led the Western Conference when Williamson was up and running and firing on all cylinders.

Hopefully, with Williamson focusing more on taking care of his body, he could put a troublesome injury history and a rocky offseason marred by off-court drama completely in the rearview mirror.