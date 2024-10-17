The New Orleans Pelicans have their issues but at least the organization is being honest going into this season. Everyone knew Yves Missi would make some rookie mistakes. The one-and-done big man out of Baylor had only been playing organized basketball for a few years before being selected in the NBA Draft after all. The Pelicans seeing Yves Missi rise to the occasion so quickly amid some hurricane-related setbacks is one of the season's earliest unexpected developments.

Green gave a detailed scouting report on Missi after the Pelicans lost to the Houston Rockets. He may not be the Pelicans player who shocks the world but Missi's skill set should find a home in the rotations.

“(Missi) was a bright spot for us,” replied Green. “He was incredible, especially when we put him with that starting group. He just opens the floor with his rim pressure as a lob threat. He is doing a great job picking up our concepts pretty quickly. There are a lot of positives.”

What looked different when Missi was matched with the main four Pelicans?

“His speed and force with his screens,” Green explained. “They have to honor him getting behind the defense with his lob ability. (Missi) allowed guys to get easy shots with him diving and then it's swing-swing (with passes) to get threes.”

In the limited preseason action he has seen, Missi has impressed both fans and critics alike with his defensive prowess and ability to protect the rim. His performance in practice sessions and scrimmages has also been noteworthy, earning praise from coaches and teammates. One rim-bending dunk even went viral.

Pelicans need defensive value not viral dunks

Willie Green preached defense over dunks though. So while Yves Missi has been pegged as a Jaxson Hayes replacement in some circles that is a bit misguided. The Pelicans are looking more for a Dereck Lively II type who can protect the rim and set smart screens. Viral dunks have little value to this locker room.

So what can Missi and the Pelicans do better? Plenty according to Green.

“We have to do a better job of driving and winning the paint battle. I think right now that is what we are missing,” Green admitted. “We'll make some shots, that'll come. But we have to do a better job of protecting our paint, 60 points in the paint is too much. And then we need to score in the paint when we get opportunities…Without a game in the next eight days, it is going to be crucial that we have high-intensity practices and focus on details.”

No game, no problem. Getting in the practice facility lab with Zion Williamson will give Missi the space to make mistakes without any skeptics snooping around. The Pelicans will be ready for a regular season show soon enough. Then the world will get to witness what New Orleans has been noticing all summer. Missi is well on his way to proving that he belongs in the NBA.