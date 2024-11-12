New Orleans is known for voodoo, curses, Mardi Gras parades, and a love for sports. The city was among the most interested in the 2024 Paris Olympics, showing that this audience pays attention to anything involving a ball or sporting competition. Well, those watching closely have seen Gayle Benson, owner of the Pope-blessed New Orleans Saints and injury-riddled New Orleans Pelicans, take a more hands-on approach to managing her teams.

This assertive shift marks a significant change in Benson's trusting, hands-off leadership style, which has been driven by multiple factors. By all accounts from multiple conversations with team sources, it is not expected to stop soon. Firing former Saints head coach Dennis Allen mid-season broke from tradition but is just one of many moves fans can expect over the coming year.

Loyalty from the lean, post-Hurricane Katrina years was more than just a priority. Standing by those who stood by the city was paramount to practically everything else while New Orleans rebuilt but many of those familiar faces have moved on. Still, Saints GM Mickey Loomis alluded to Benson's culture-building philosophy after Allen was relieved of his duties mid-season.

“Our focus has got to be on our team, our players, our coaches, our staff, and look, you learn more about who you have and who the people are that you’re working within (that) adversity than you do when things are going well. As much as (Hurricane) Katrina and that whole experience was difficult back in 2005, we learned a lot about the people that were with the Saints at that time and it drove a lot of decisions after that.”

Loomis has had to reshuffle the decks several times since Sean Payton and Drew Brees left town. The Saints have cycled through a handful of quarterbacks and a couple of coaches. Likewise, the Pelicans now have an entirely new front-office executive organization completely separate from the Saints. That was not the case until EVP David Griffin was given a blank check to revamp the basketball side of the business. The standards between the two squads remain the same though.

Ownership is providing a winning formula and constant investment into the training facilities. The Pelicans and Saints have been in the postseason mix plenty over the past decade. It's time for the teams to step up, excuses be damned. Injuries to Derek Carr and Zion Williamson hurt, sure, but those situations should not lead to either team having the worst record in the NFL or NBA. Both front offices know it as well.

Loomis was talking about the Saints to WWL Radio but Griffin would be hard-pressed to disagree with the sentiment, especially after a tough home loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

“This is adversity, this is tough. It’s no fun losing games,” Loomis added. “It’s, you know, I can’t describe to you, as bad as our fans feel and the things that they feel, believe me, we’re all feeling 10 times worse, but you can’t just wallow in that. You have to get up off the mat and show some fight, and that’s true for every single person in this building, and so we’re gonna see what we’ve got over the next eight weeks.”

The Saints had an “avalanche of injuries” that “took its toll” according to Loomis. Allen had to go after Benson got locker room feedback and saw a Superdome full of the other team's fans. Who Dat Nation was letting their displeasure be known, and Benson was proactive to fix the problem. Now the “Pels 12” is in a frenzy after hearing Williamson will be unavailable for a month or more. Willie Green has not had the best of luck, but some troubling trends on offense span years.

Getting Williamson back on the Pelicans court in four to six weeks will be difficult going on history alone. However, Benson's willingness to make bold moves demonstrates a commitment to success and responsiveness to the concerns of those within the respective organization. So Pelicans fans need not worry. If there is something beyond another hamstring strain with Williamson, Benson is now being proactive in fixing those issues.

Pelicans, Saints get Gayle Benson's personal touch

Gayle Benson's proactive approach this season underscores her commitment to the success and stability of the Saints and Pelicans. As she continues to navigate the complexities of owning two major sports franchises, more involvement and informed decision-making are likely to have a positive impact. Just look at the Darren Rizzi effect on the Saints, for example.

An increased involvement is not just about making tough decisions; it's also about being more informed and connected with the teams. Benson has been seen more frequently at both Saints and Pelicans games, engaging with players, coaches, and fans. And it is not just after wins like in years past. Even after losses, Benson is in the building after games helping keep spirits high. This hands-on approach has helped her gain a deeper understanding of the day-to-day operations and the challenges faced by both teams.

This new assertiveness will increase the sense of urgency that takes hold in any workplace went the Big Boss starts walking the halls. The Pelicans and Saints might not make the postseason this year but it won't be for a lack of trying. By being more involved and informed, Gayle Benson is setting a new standard for leadership and ensuring that both the Pelicans and Saints are well-positioned for the future.