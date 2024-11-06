Pope Francis accidentally tagged an NFL team in a viral social media post. In what has been a tough year for quarterback Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints, the franchise received an unintentional blessing from the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church. This post on X, formerly known as Twitter, comes the week after New Orleans fired head coach Dennis Allen amid a 2-7 start.

Taking in more than six million views on the platform, Pope Francis, who has shown an interest in the NFL in the past, still hasn't taken down the viral statement.

Expand Tweet

The Saints are having a very difficult year

Pope Francis has had a number of interactions with the sports world before. Even recently, he was gifted a jersey of Kentucky head coach Mark Pope. But while Pope Francis' statement that “Sports are the hymn to life” was intentional, it's clear that tagging the Saints on X was not. And this moment of unintentional lightness comes at a necessary time for the Saints franchise.

Interim head coach Darren Rizzi recently talked about the Saints “pissed off” reaction to head coach Dennis Allen's firing. It's unfortunate that the organization is in this state, having lost seven straight games, as a lot of what happened to New Orleans this year was bad luck. The Saints have struggled with injuries significantly this season, including missing QB Derek Carr for three games.

The veteran quarterback, in his second year with the franchise, started off the season on fire, throwing for five touchdown passes and one interception through the first two games. Carr has only thrown for four touchdown passes ever since. The Saints offense has not scored more than thirty points since Week 2, where for the first two games they scored 47 and 44 points respectively.

New Orleans will look to break its losing streak at home against the upstart Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. While beating Kirk Cousins and the company might be difficult for the Saints, Darren Rizzi's team will have a huge opportunity the following week to pick up a win against a lowly 2-7 Cleveland Browns team. Hopefully giving the organization some momentum going forward.

But during a tough time for New Orleans, Pope Francis accidentally gave everyone in the Saints franchise a moment to laugh. The post has received 47,000 likes, possibly indicating that, maybe, perhaps, a lot of the public hopes the Saints get back to the winning ways they enjoyed throughout the previous decade.