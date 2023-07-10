New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jordan Hawkins already has two Summer League games under his belt. The Pelicans guard is already looking like he belongs in the NBA.

In both contests, Hawkins scored 16 points apiece. Through two games, the 21-year-old guard is averaging 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. He is struggling from beyond the arc, shooting at just 25 percent, and at the foul line, where he has converted just 2-of-8 of his freethrows so far. He has also committed four turnovers in each contest and is averaging 3.5 fouls per game.

Nonetheless, his first two games have looked promising for the 6-foot-5 guard, whom the Pelicans selected at 14th overall. With that said, here are three Jordan Hawkins reactions from his first couple of games in Las Vegas Summer League.

1. The light is always green

If there is one thing we found out about Jordan Hawkins, that kid is not afraid to let it fly. Hawkins has attempted a total of 30 shots in 57 total minutes of Summer League action so far. He has also launched 16 shots from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, he has struggled from long distance, having made just a quarter of his looks.

Still, you love to see the confidence from the rookie. And that was on full display in their second game versus the Warriors. With a little over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Pelicans clinging to a three-point lead, Hawkins confidently knocked down a contested mid-range fadeaway at the end of the shot clock buzzer. The kid isn't afraid to take and make big shots and that should excite Pelicans fans moving forward.

2. Showcased patience offensively

As much as he isn't afraid to shoot his shot, Jordan Hawkins also showcased some patience offensively. While he was a little too trigger-happy on the three in the game against New Orleans, the Connecticut standout did display flashes of not settling for low-percentage looks. Early in the fourth quarter of that game, he passed up a wide open triple and drove for a nifty Eurostep finish that earned him and and-one.

While he most certainly is a score-first type of guard, Hawkins has shown a willingness to improve on his playmaking. The kid was making an effort to create plays for his teammates and he admitted that is something he wants to work on moving forward.

“I'm going to play off my shots and try to get teammates open,” Hawkins said after their first game against the Pelicans, via Boot Krew Media. “I'm still working on my playmaking. That's a big thing I'm focusing on as well.”

“If I can get guys open, get guys shots, that would be a big impact for me as well.”

3. Willing defender who wants to improve

Another take away from Jordan Hawkins' first two games is his willingness to improve on defense. The 21-year-old was aware of his limitations defensively and was vocal about wanting to make strides on that end of the floor.

“Still working on things defensively,” Hawkins said. “Still want to be a lockdown defender.”

It's a good sign for a young player like Hawkins to know what he needs to improve on. We all know he can light it up offensively, and his talents on that end is the main reason why New Orleans drafted him. If Hawkins is able to get his defense up to par with his offense, he should be an exciting prospect for the Pelicans to develop.