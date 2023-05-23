Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in a tough spot this offseason after missing the playoffs. The Pelicans are led by Zion Williamson, who was injured for the majority of the season. This has been common in Williamson’s career, as he has struggled to stay healthy.

When Williamson was healthy, the Pelicans were one of the best teams in the league. However, New Orleans fell out of the playoff picture after his injury. They made it to the play-in tournament but could not advance to the postseason.

The Pelicans have a solid roster with Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Jonas Valanciunas around Williamson. They also have solid young wings like Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III. The problem they face this offseason is what direction to take when Williamson has been injured often.

New Orleans could make an aggressive move to improve the roster or retool this offseason. With that said, here are the two best trades the Pelicans can make using the number 14 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

2. Pelicans trade for Royce O’Neale

The Pelicans could use the 14th pick to land an established veteran. Trading the 14th pick and Garrett Temple to match the salary could land Royce O’Neale from the Brooklyn Nets. O’Neale is an established 3&D player that would be good depth for the Pelicans.

While O’Neale isn’t a star, he is a great role player. He averaged 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season. O’Neale shot 38.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three. The Pelicans struggled to shoot the three well, and O’Neale is a good shooter. He could space the floor for them while providing great defense.

If New Orleans wants to compete, they would be willing to part with a mid-first-round pick for an established role player.

1. Pelicans trade for OG Anunoby

The dream target for the Pelicans this offseason is OG Anunoby. They could trade Jonas Valanciunas, Dyson Daniels, the 14th pick, and their 2025 first-round pick to Toronto Raptors for Anunoby.

Valanciunas is in the deal to make the salary match, though the Raptors may route him to a third team. Dyson Daniels gives them a solid young guard, along with two first-round picks. For the Pelicans, they get a great fit at their wing spot.

Anunoby is one of the best 3&D wings in the league, as he is an elite defender. He has improved as a scorer over the years and would be an excellent fit alongside Ingram and Williamson.

Anunoby averaged 16.8 points, along with five rebounds and two assists. He led the league in steals per game with 1.9 and earned All-Defensive second-team honors. Anunoby shot 47.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from behind the arc. His defense would pair well with the roster, and he could be their third or fourth scoring option. Anunoby would instantly become New Orleans’ best defender and match up with the opposing team’s best perimeter player.

This would include players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and more in the Western Conference. If New Orleans can land the All-Defensive forward, he would help them be a better defensive team next season.

The Pelicans have a difficult offseason ahead as they try to figure out the direction of their franchise. Williamson is an elite player on the court, but it’s not guaranteed that he will be healthy. New Orleans will have to decide if it’s worth buying this offseason and making a big move to improve their roster.