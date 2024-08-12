The New Orleans Pelicans are on the clock despite the NBA Draft having wrapped up in June. No, EVP David Griffin's last two items on the offseason to-do list are sorting out the center position and signing Trey Murphy to a contract extension. The starting and closing options for paint patrolling will be figured out during training camp. Murphy's CBA-mandate negotiating cut-off date is October 21.

New Orleans can afford to look ahead a bit when it comes to putting together another Western Conference contender. Zion Williamson is locked up for four more seasons before the front office faces a trade-or-extend decision on the two-time All-Star. Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones are on team-friendly deals for the next three campaigns.

Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum's futures are more questionable. However, Murphy might be the missing third piece after agreeing to a reasonable second contract with the Pelicans. The 24-year-old fan favorite could also achieve NBA All-Star status with a few small improvements.

Rebounding is a requirement

The Pelicans do not have a set starting or closing center but that will not matter if the effort is subpar at best. New Orleans cannot dominate the boards and win games if their best players are checking out before possessions are completed. Murphy might be the tallest player on the team and strongest behind Zion Williamson. Rebounding at a higher clip is a capital ‘r' Requirement for Murphy.

But he gave up during last spring's sweep out of the NBA Playoffs according to the Advanced Box Score. Murphy had a somewhat respectable 11.7% Rebound Percentage in Game 1. The drop from Game 2 (6.5), Game 3 (8.5), and Game 4 (3.9) cannot be denied. Those traits cannot be papered over with extra offense in the postseason either.

Murphy was the 18th worst contested-ball rebounder in the NBA Playoffs among the 69 players to log more than 30 minutes per game. For comparison, Herb Jones was 4th best behind Chet Holmgren, Joel Embiid, and Ivica Zubac. Jones was just ahead of Myles Turner while Murphy was actually worse than CJ McCollum, D'Angelo Russell, and Luka Doncic. It's simply unacceptable at any price and a trackable lack of effort cannot be forgiven.

While he has the athleticism and length to be an effective rebounder, consistency is key. By improving his positioning, timing, and tenacity on the boards, Murphy can provide the Pelicans with crucial second-chance opportunities and help control the tempo of the game. All-Star voters will not see how those points per game come. Murphy has to fight through rivals like Holmgren to get noticed.

Pelicans need to see determined defensive focus

Willie Green does not have much patience for players who relax on defense, which is perhaps the most critical area for Murphy’s development. To justify a maximum-level contract, he needs to become a reliable defender who can guard multiple positions. The Pelicans using his 6-foot-10, 220-pound frame as a small-ball five has to be an option Green can go to. So far, that has not been the case.

Murphy has been bulking up since being drafted in 2021. His lateral quickness, understanding of defensive schemes, and ability to contest shots without fouling have not improved as much though. While Herb Jones is starting with one foot in the paint and blocking Paul George's three-pointers, Murphy is only contesting one shot per quarter. Jones is altering closer to two.

There will be plenty of stats and call-out clips in Green's film review sessions. All-Stars can get attention on both ends of the court. Murphy can get everyone to focus on the Pelicans by doing a little dirty work.

Ballhandling opens up a three-level offense

Murphy has demonstrated his prowess as a shooter, but to become a more complete offensive threat, he must enhance his ballhandling skills. Improved ballhandling would allow Murphy to create his own shot, navigate through defenses, and facilitate plays for his teammates. All-Star voters would see and hear about these improvements from every talking head stuck on offensive efficiency numbers.

Only 25% of Murphy's points in last season's playoffs came from drives. In the regular season, 4.2 drives per game became 2.2 points on average. His assists rate in the regular season was closer to Dyson Daniels than McCollum. That needs to continue but Murphy has to be confident in what has been a loose dribble when pressed.

Adding an off-the-dribble dimension to the toolbag would not only make Murphy a more versatile scorer but also relieve pressure from primary ballhandlers like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. That's good news for the Pelicans. Having the ability to attack a close-out with two dribbles and a highlight dunk is a quick way to ESPN Sportcenter's Top 10. That is bad news for the opposing team, especially if it is a Friday.

Scaled-up shooting volume is not a problem

The NBA All-Star ballots will always take note of the points per game stat first. Buckets win ballgames after all. Murphy has shown impressive shooting percentages throughout his career and looks to be a worthy investment even at an extension number above $165 million. Just here are some key stats from his recent seasons:

2022-23: Field Goal Percentage: 48.4% Three-Point Percentage: 40.6% Free Throw Percentage: 90.5%

2023-24: Field Goal Percentage: 48% Three-Point Percentage: 41% Free Throw Percentage: 91%



Far above-average shooting percentages across different seasons highlight a consistency that cannot be denied. Murphy’s efficiency as the team's fourth offensive option, especially from beyond the arc and the free-throw line, makes him a valuable asset on any kind of second contract. Getting to All-Star status is more important for the third round of negotiations.

Murphy was named to the USA Basketball Select team for the second time this summer. The young forward has shown flashes of brilliance, there is no doubt. However, for the Pelicans to consider offering Murphy a maximum-level third contract, significant improvements in his ballhandling, rebounding, and defense are essential.