Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was impressive in his 2025 preseason debut, but it was his post-game comments that had fans buzzing on social media. As eye-opening as his reaction to the team's highly scrutinized positional battle was, it is vital that Gabriel's comments not be taken out of context.

After sitting out of the Browns' first preseason game, Gabriel completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 143 yards and one interception in his debut. It was an impressive performance, but fans were thrown off by his post-game assessment of Cleveland's ongoing quarterback battle, which Gabriel said there “are entertainers and there are competitors.”

Many took the statement as a criticism of fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, but CBS Sports reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala set the record straight on the cryptic quote.

“Let's PLEASE not take this out of context,” Kinkhabwala tweeted. “I was so impressed with how sagely _ and sincerely — Dillon Gabriel talked previously about tuning out distractions. He told us there are entertainers (hot-take artists) and there are competitors (he and his fellow QBs) and he doesn't ‘ever want to get those lines twisted.'

“I therefore asked him to share his (wise) approach to keep the external noise from, as he said, ‘infiltrating' with the people watching. This is as humble and respectful a young man as there is. Don't malign him by assuming something that isn't there.”

Let’s PLEASE not take this out of context. I was so impressed with how sagely – and sincerely – Dillon Gabriel talked previously about tuning out distractions. He told us there are entertainers (hot take artists) and there are competitors (he and his fellow QBs) and he doesn’t… https://t.co/SuNFUFT1Zu — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 16, 2025

Some people assumed that Gabriel was referring to Sanders as an “entertainer” due to the attention and criticism he receives from the media. However, Kinkhabwala is making it clear that Gabriel is referring to the media as “entertainers,” not any of his teammates.

Dillon Gabriel third on Browns' 2025 preseason depth chart

Gabriel and Sanders have now played one preseason game each, impressing in their own ways. While Sanders had the objectively better game, Gabriel's pocket presence, poise and accuracy were on point in his debut.

The performances have not changed anything on the Browns' unofficial depth chart. Joe Flacco remains in front and listed as the starter, with veteran Kenny Pickett listed as his backup. Gabriel is currently the team's third-string, with Sanders listed in fourth.

Fans were shocked to see Sanders still listed in fourth after his stellar preseason performance. However, the Browns appear to be taking a cautious approach with both rookie quarterbacks, not wanting to rush either player and risk having to enter the 2026 NFL Draft in search of yet another player to hopefully save their franchise.