The Pittsburgh Steelers came up short on the scoreboard Saturday night, falling 17-14 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their second preseason game at Acrisure Stadium. The result mattered less than the development of Pittsburgh first-round pick Derrick Harmon, who delivered the type of play the Steelers drafted him for.

Late in the first quarter, Harmon bulldozed Tampa Bay rookie guard Ben Scott into the backfield and brought down quarterback Kyle Trask for an 11-yard loss. It was his first sack as a professional, a moment that drew one of the loudest reactions of the evening.

“Being a first-rounder, an automatic starter as a rookie, yeah, most definitely there’s pressure,” Harmon said. “But pressure makes diamonds. That’s how I look at it.”

The 6-foot-4, 313-pound defensive tackle had been quiet in his preseason debut at Jacksonville, but his second outing showed why the Steelers made him the 20th overall pick. He followed up the sack with a tackle for no gain, demonstrating both power and awareness.

Derrick Harmon had a huge bounce-back in his Steelers home debut!

Harmon, who was the first player introduced to the Acrisure crowd before kickoff, said he focused on trusting his ability and learning from mistakes made in the opener. Veteran captain Cameron Heyward has echoed that message in practice, emphasizing steady growth.

“Week 1 was kind of rough for me,” Harmon said afterward. “I took a big — not a big jump, but just more trusted my ability in the second game. Still a lot of work to do in the back end. Still a lot of work as far as me individually and the team, so just ready to get back to work.”

Coach Mike Tomlin praised Harmon and rookie running back Kaleb Johnson for their improved performances. Johnson rushed 11 times for 50 yards and showed better vision after a slow debut.

“Several players took a step forward,” Tomin said, “two young guys in particular — Harmon and Kaleb Johnson really took a step forward off their first performance.”

The preseason is about building confidence and earning trust, and Harmon’s breakout moment signaled that he can be a cornerstone of Pittsburgh’s defensive line. His mantra about pressure and diamonds may define not only his rookie year but also the expectations placed on him as Heyward’s eventual heir.