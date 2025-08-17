As Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez continues to take steps towards a return, he has now received another huge update that makes his inevitable recovery almost to an end. With the Astros looking to take the AL West from the Seattle Mariners, getting back Alvarez will be crucial, but he first has to be on a rehab assignment.

Alvarez will do just that, as it was said by Houston manager Joe Espada, that the 28-year-old will go to a rehab assignment in Corpus Christi and start at designated hitter on Tuesday.

“Yordan Alvarez will report to Corpus Christi on Tuesday to start a rehab assignment, Joe Espada said,” Matt Kawahara wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He’ll DH on Tuesday.

This news comes after more positive improvements that Alvarez took some at-bats in batting practice recently, as the star slugger has only played 29 games this season. In 100 at-bats this season, Alvarez has three home runs and 18 RBIs to go along with a .210 batting average as he's missed a significant part of the year with a hand injury.

“Yordan Alvarez took eight at-bats in live batting practice today in Florida and is heading back to Houston tomorrow,” Brian McTaggart wrote on X. “No word on next step.”

“Light at the end of the tunnel” for Astros' Yordan Alvarez injury return

While the Astros see a light at the end of the tunnel for Alvarez's injury return, it has still been a long process for the star, who has been key to the team for the last several seasons. There have been a lot of moving parts, and even as Aidan Gonzalez of ESPN put it, “featured plenty of drama and required a lot of patience.”

“The injury to Alvarez's right hand has featured plenty of drama and required a lot of patience,” Gonzalez wrote. “The Astros initially diagnosed it as a muscle strain in early May and began the process of ramping him up by late June. Then came lingering pain, prompting a visit to a specialist and the revelation that the outfielder was dealing with a fractured bone.”

“Perhaps, though, there is a light at the end of this tunnel,” Gonzalez continued. “Alvarez resumed hitting off a tee and taking soft toss a couple weeks ago and hit on the field at the team's spring training facility on Tuesday. The Astros are going to be really careful this time around, but there is hope he can help them down the stretch.”

At any rate, Houston currently has a 69-54 record, which puts them at the top of the AL West with the Mariners at a 68-56 record. The Astros will finish the three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon before starting another slate of games facing the Detroit Lions on Monday.