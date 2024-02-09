We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pelicans-Lakers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The New Orleans Pelicans will stay in Southern California to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at Crypto.

The Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 117-106 on Wednesday night at Crypto. Amazingly, they broke out to a 36-19 lead after the first quarter before leading 55-47 at halftime. The Pelicans were able to sustain the lead. Significantly, CJ McCollum led the way with 25 points. Zion Williamson added 21 points, while Brandon Ingram added 15. Likewise, Herbert Jones had 13 points. Trey Murphy III added 13 points off the bench.

The Pelicans shot 53.4 percent from the field. Moreover, they shot 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Pelicans also survived despite shooting only 68.8 percent from the charity stripe. It also helped that they held the Clippers to 45.6 percent shooting. Moreover, they had 12 steals and six blocked shots, which helped lead to 18 turnovers from the Clippers.

The Lakers are coming off a game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night at Crypto. Yes, it will be tough to play two games in a row. But the Lakers will have the benefit of both games being at home.

The teams have split the last 10 games. Moreover, the Lakers are 3-2 over the last five games at Crypto. The teams have split the two games this season. First, the Lakers demolished the Pelicans 133-89 at home. Then, the Pelicans defeated the Lakers 129-109 at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Lakers Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -112

Los Angeles Lakers: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers

Time: 10:37 PM ET/7:37 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet-LA, WVUE TV and NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pelicans come into this match with a 28-21-1 mark against the spread. Additionally, the Pelicans are 13-10-1 against the spread on the road. The Pelicans are also 11-9-1 against the spread as the road underdog. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are also 8-5 against the spread when they have a rest advantage.

Zion Williamson is their best player. So far, he has been amazing and stayed healthy this season. Williamson is averaging 22.1 points per game while shooting 59 percent. Therefore, his health has been a big reason why the Pelicans are in a good spot. Ingram is also healthy and continues to shine. So far, he is averaging 21.8 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. McCollum has remained solid. Currently, he is averaging 19.2 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Jonas Valanciunas has remained steady. This season, he is averaging 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 56.5 percent from the field. Murphy has also been a great hand. Ultimately, he is averaging 12.7 points per game.

The Pelicans will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently. Remember, they beat the Lakers when they shot over 50 percent and lost when they could barely get 40 percent of their shots to go in. It is all about taking the right shot.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lakers will have a losing mark against the spread coming into this spread. Unfortunately, the Lakers are also 4-9 against the spread when they have a rest disadvantage. They will play a Pelicans team that is already in Los Angeles.

LeBron James did well in both of his games against the Pelicans. First, he had 30 points in the win and then 34 in the loss. Anthony Davis generated 16 points and 15 rebounds in the win and 20 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell had 14 points in the win. But Russell did not play in the loss. Therefore, he will be an important catalyst in this game. Austin Reaves had 17 points in the win and 20 in the loss. Also, Rui Hachimura had 12 points in the win and just four in the loss.

Keep in mind that the Lakers shot 54.7 percent from the field, including 48.6 percent from beyond the arc when they destroyed the Pelicans. Conversely, they shot just 47.6 percent from the field, including a pathetic 31.3 percent from the triples in the 20-point loss to the Pelicans. Their defense also allowed the Pelicans to shoot over 50 percent in shooting from the field and beyond the arc in the loss.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can gain separation and take good shots. Then, they need to play lockdown defense and not let the Pelicans get easy shots.

Final Pelicans-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are completely capable of blowing the Pelicans out. But they might be tired coming off a back-to-back. Expect the Pelicans to hang around and stun the Lakers on the road.

Final Pelicans-Lakers Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans: -1 (-110)