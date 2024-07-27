The New Orleans Pelicans have a question mark at the center position heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. Jonas Valanciunas was a free agent and he was acquired by the Washington Wizards in a sign and trade with the Pelicans. Valanciunas' departure in free agency leaves the Pelicans thin at center, but they claimed second-year big man Trey Jemison off of waivers on Friday as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

Looking at the Pelicans current depth chart, they had veteran big man Daniel Theis and rookie big man Yves Missi as the only two centers on the team prior to the acquisition of Jemison. Clearly the biggest question for the Pelicans is who is going to be the starting center come opening night?

Theis was actually a very solid pickup by the Pelicans, but at this point in his career he's a backup. It's possible that Missi is thrown to the fire from the get-go as the starting center. It's sure to be something to keep an eye on as training camp rolls around.

Who is Trey Jemison?



Trey Jemison joins the Pelicans after having split time last season between the Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies. He went undrafted out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and played for the Phoenix Suns during NBA Summer League in 2023

The Pelicans are familiar with Jemison having brought him to training camp after his stint with the Suns in summer league. He did not make the Pelicans final roster, but he went on to play for the Birmingham Squadron, their G League affiliate. It was there that he caught the attention of the Wizards.

The Wizards ended up signing Jemison to a 10-day contract. He only appeared in two games for the Wizards and they opted not to extend a second 10-day contract to him. But he was immediately signed by the Grizzlies to a 10-day contract. He played well enough that the Grizzlies signed him to a two-way contract after his 10-day expired.

Due to the numerous injuries the Grizzlies suffered last season, Jemison was slotted in as the team's starting center. He appeared in 23 games for the Grizzlies, including 14 starts. He averaged 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 55.1 percent shooting from the field and 84 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With the Pelicans claiming Jemison's contract off of waivers, he will be on a two-way contract this season provided that he makes it past training camp. His addition fills the final two-way contract spot for the team alongside Jamal Cain and Malcolm Hill.