The New Orleans Pelicans picked up a 140-133 overtime win over the Sacramento Kings at home on Thursday night, putting an end to their 10-game losing streak before the All-Star break. The Pelicans were once again without star power forward Zion Williamson, making things more challenging for head coach Willie Green and the rest of the team.

Williamson's participation has been inconsistent, even since he returned from a back injury in January that had held him out since November. Green confirmed that it is more difficult for the team to operate without Williamson in the lineup.

“Z (Williamson) brings a lot to the table for our group,” Green said. “His ability to attack the paint, the gravity he has on the floor allows other guys on our team to get open shots. He's been doing a good job of rebounding and defending. Collectively, this is an opportunity for other guys to step in and step up.”

Green and company hope the All-Star break will give Williamson the time he needs to prepare for being on the floor consistently, something the Pelicans desperately need. They currently sit at 13-42, placing them last in the Western Conference with the second-worst record in the NBA.

The Pelicans return to action next Friday, taking on the Dallas Mavericks on the road.

Pelicans executive speaks on Zion Williamson suspension

Star Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson was suspended for a game in January, closely following his return to action after being sidelined since November. The team did not address the issue at the time, but Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin spoke on the matter recently.

“For us internally, it wasn't that big a deal,” Griffin said. “It was what the rules called for and what came next. We give everyone a player handbook at the beginning of the year… Zion is no different than anyone else.”

Williamson has only played in 18 of the Pelicans' 55 games this season, averaging 28.2 minutes of action in each of those contests. He is averaging 24.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, five assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 54.7% from the field.

When on the floor, Williamson has been the Pelicans' leading scorer. He has beaten out CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III and Brandon Ingram, who are averaging 22.5, 22.4 and 22.2 points per game, respectively.

Williamson and the Pelicans will hope to put a higher level of play on the floor following the All-Star break and give themselves something to build on heading into the offseason.