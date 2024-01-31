The New Orleans superstar is dealing with a foot injury.

The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, and may be without the services of star forward Zion Williamson.

Williamson has been downgraded to questionable by the Pelicans as he deals with a left foot injury:

“For tonight’s game at Houston, Zion Williamson (left foot bone contusion) is QUESTIONABLE”

Williamson has been dealing with the injury for several games, and ended up sitting last Friday in the Pelicans' blowout loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Williamson managed to score 23 and 26 points in the Pelicans' next two games, so clearly he can still be effective despite the injury. But unfortunately it looks as though it may keep him out of action on Wednesday night.

Williamson is not all the way back to “feeling like Zion again,” however. “About 88-90 percent,” the 23-year-old told the media after the team obliterated the Utah Jazz, 153-124, via Pelicans Film Room. “I am getting there. My body feels good. Personally, I am just happy to be on the court. I've missed a lot of time. I'm just happy to be out there.”

On the season, Zion is putting together a productive year, despite not being at 100 percent. Williamson is averaging 22 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists for the Pelicans while shooting 59 percent from the floor.

Recently, the Pelicans have had him initiate the offense more, leading to the nickname ‘point Zion.'

“Just my coaches and my teammates kinda trusting me to be ‘Point Zion' throughout most of the game,” Williamson said of the driving force behind his 11 assists against the Utah Jazz last week. “I would say that definitely helped. You just kinda get a feel for the game and you just get a feel for where my teammates gonna be at.”