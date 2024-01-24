Pelicans' Zion Williamson does not fully feel like old self yet

The New Orleans Pelicans have yet to reach the top spot in the Western Conference like they did last season, but they are holding steady and potentially positioning themselves to peak at the right time. Such a surge, however, hinges on the health and consistency of Zion Williamson.

Although he is not enjoying the production that launched him into a starting All-Star slot in 2023 (only played 29 games), Williamson is still displaying flashes of brilliance while also avoiding serious injury. He has missed nine games this season, most because of maintenance, which is an encouraging sign for the franchise and fans.

Williamson is not all the way back to “feeling like Zion again,” however. “About 88-90 percent,” the 23-year-old told the media after the team obliterated the Utah Jazz, 153-124, via Pelicans Film Room. “I am getting there. My body feels good. Personally I am just happy to be on the court. I've missed a lot of time. I'm just happy to be out there.”

Those who have been watching New Orleans closely will echo Williamson's admission of not being at full force just yet, but they should appreciate his outlook on the situation. He is grateful just to be suiting up after spending so much of his young NBA career on the sidelines and doesn't seem to be taking any portion of the 2023-24 season for granted.

Though, Zion Williamson will probably need to regain that remaining 10-12 percent if the Pelicans (26-18, fifth place in West) are going to make legitimate noise in the playoffs this year. He inched a bit closer to that form with a double-double of 17 points and 11 assists against the Jazz on Tuesday night.