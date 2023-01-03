By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Zion Williamson was unable to finish Monday’s 120-111 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. The New Orleans Pelicans superstar was forced to exit late in the third quarter with what has been initially diagnosed as a hamstring strain. Zion was unable to return to the game, and it’s possible that he could miss some time because of this recent knock.

For starters, here’s the play wherein Williamson seems to have injured his groin:

Something happened w/ Zion here. He subbed out during FT pic.twitter.com/RzUPMH14NT — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) January 3, 2023

It is unclear exactly when and how the Pelicans forward injured the groin, but you can see him grabbing it as he went up for a defensive rebound. Zion was still able to run the length of the court, but it looks like he was already in pain at that point. Williamson was subbed out on the succeeding play and he was unable to return.

After the loss, New Orleans head coach Willie Green admitted that Zion’s injury played a critical role in the contest. The Pelicans shot-caller, however, was unable to provide a substantial update on his star’s status moving forward:

“That was extremely difficult. It was at a pivotal moment during the game,” Green said. “We’ll get some imaging and look at him. Hopefully, he’s OK. Tough loss for us.”

Pelicans fans will be holding their breath as they await the results of Zion’s tests. We should get an update from the team sooner rather than later.

Zion Williamson finished Monday’s loss with 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting, six rebounds, and seven assists in 28 minutes of action. The Pels are back in action on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, but it remains to be seen if Zion will be available for that one.