By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star.

“We can’t touch him or guard him,” D’Angelo Russell said during the Timberwolves-Pelicans postgame presser.

"He ran through my guy, took the ball. He's playing football, we playing basketball. We can't touch him or guard him. So, good for him." D'Angelo Russell did NOT hold back on the Wolves' late turnover to Zion Williamson 🗣pic.twitter.com/egZPW2DWLl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 29, 2022

Zion didn’t fan the flames with his own response, but his Pelicans teammate in Trey Murphy III managed to throw some shade for New Orleans’ superstar. Instead of dropping a lengthy rant like DLo did, he let Mr. Krabs do the talking.

While Trey Murphy didn’t tag D’Angelo Russell or plug in a caption, the timing of said tweet had Pelicans fans certain that this was meant as a response to the Timberwolves guard after his bitter rant following the loss.

talk to em Trey — 25 ⚜️🎯🔥 (23-12) (7-8) (@Pels4L) December 29, 2022

We can use this one to for @Dloadingpic.twitter.com/fFFqQ10Ogd — CHRIS LIL BRUDDA💙🕊️ (@BeezyDaDon3) December 29, 2022

It’s hard not to get frustrated when having to deal with a basketball behemoth like Zion Williamson. He imposed his will on the Timberwolves side to closeout the game on Wednesday, scoring the Pelicans’ final 14 points in the game’s final 2:44 to seal it. He finished with a career-high 43 points on the night.

D’Angelo Russell probably grew tired after Williamson attempted an eye-popping 19 free throws in the contest. But to the Pelicans star’s credit, he also put the ball on the hoop in other ways with a 14 of 21 shooting clip and even a three-pointer sprinkled in there as well.

The two teams face off again towards the end of January and one final time in game-82 of the regular season. Expect fireworks to fly in those contests just like they will on New Year’s Eve.