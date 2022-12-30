By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Zion Williamson continued his phenomenal season as he went off on Wednesday in the New Orleans Pelicans win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He poured in a career-high 43 points completely dominating the Wolves with the Pelicans needed every single one of those points as they narrowly escaped with a 119-118 win after Anthony Edwards’ misfired on the potential game-winner for the Wolves. He also scored the last 14 points for the Pelicans prompting teammate CJ McCollum to reveal the team’s hilarious game plan down the stretch. What really stands out though about Williamson’s performance is his shot chart.

Zion Williamson's shot chart from his career-high 43-point performance. He attempted one shot outside of the paint. Two outside of the restricted area. pic.twitter.com/bWfrmtXvkQ — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) December 29, 2022

Williamson took 21 shots and out of those 21 shots, only two of them came outside the restricted area and then only one of them came outside the paint. That lone shot outside the paint was a three-point shot that Williamson knocked down making him a perfect 100 percent from three-point range in the game. Otherwise, he did all of his damage within two to three feet of the basket. He shot 66.7 percent from the field, only missing six shots. He also got to the free-throw line 19 times, converting on 14 of those attempts.

This has been a resurgence for Williamson who missed all of last season due to a foot injury. He is putting up 25.8 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 60.7 percent from the field. He doesn’t shoot many three-point shots, but this season he is knocking them down at a respectable 36.8 percent clip when he does attempt one. The Pelicans have climbed back into first place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 22-12.