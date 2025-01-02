Zion Williamson has not played in a game since Nov. 6, but the New Orleans Pelicans star seems to be close to returning. Williamson was recently seen getting some shots after a recent practice, and he looks like he could get back on the court sooner than later.

Williamson is working back from a left hamstring strain, and though he isn't fully practicing with the team yet, it's a positive sign to see him back in some type of capacity. For a team that has been dealing with injuries all season, it's good good see their players getting healthy, and they'll be trying their best to try and revive a season that already seems lost.

Williamson has only played in six games this season and averaged 22.7 points per contest. When he's on the floor, he impacts the game with what he's able to do, which is why the Pelicans are hoping to get him back soon. On the other hand, they probably don't want to rush him back because hamstring injuries are tricky.

Zion Williamson making progress for Pelicans return

The Pelicans have only won five games this season, and they have the worst record in the league. If they were healthy, it should be safe to say that they wouldn't be this bad, and Zion Williamson could make a big difference. Everyone in the Pelicans' starting lineup has been injured at some point during the season, so putting all the blame on Williamson isn't fair. Through the injuries, there were rumors that Williamson's agent could push for a trade, but that doesn't seem like it could happen at this point.

If the Pelicans can get healthy first and see what they can do when everyone is on the court, it will be the true test of whether Williamson truly fits with the team. Before this season, many thought that Williamson and Brandon Ingram couldn't play together, but with Dejounte Murray joining the team and being a true point guard, there's a possibility it can work.

If their season continues to go the way it is now, they'll have a top pick, and there are many things they could do with it. They could draft a young prospect, they can trade it for a proven star or trade the pick with one of the current players they have now in return for somebody that fits the team. Whatever they plan to do, they have options to try and make the team better for the future.