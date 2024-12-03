The 2024-25 season has not been kind to the New Orleans Pelicans in terms on injury woes. They’ve been short-handed all season as key players have missed time due to injuries, and it’s been a huge factor in their disappointing start to the season. But while some players have begun to trickle back into the lineup, Pelicans star Zion Williamson remains out with a hamstring injury.

Williamson is the team’s star and no matter how healthy they are, they aren’t going anywhere without him in the lineup.

During a recent episode of The PatMcAfee Show, ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania gave an injury update on what the timeline for Zion Williamson’s return to the Pelicans’ lineup looks like.

“Zion Williamson has been out for about a month and he’s not close to coming back,” Charania said. “That hamstring has been a chronic issue for him.”

Charania reported that Williamson did participate in very light court activities during the Pelicans’ recent road trip to New York, but that it’s going to a slow progression and the team just doesn’t have a definitive timeline for his possible return to the lineup.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson has dealt with multiple injury issues during his career so far. He was limited to only 24 games during his rookie season and has only played more than 60 games twice in his six-year career. He missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season with a foot injury.

He came into this season in shape and ready to play but just suffered some unfortunate luck with this hamstring issue.

In the six games that Williamson was able to play in, he averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.