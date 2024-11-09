The New Orleans Pelicans are off to a slow 3-7 start to the 2024-25 season, and things are getting worse as the latest Zion Williamson injury update is that the 24-year-old superstar will be out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury.

“New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a hamstring strain and is out indefinitely. Williamson will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks, sources tell ESPN,” NBA insider Shams Charani reported on Saturday.

Williamson, a two-time All-Star, has played in six games this season and is averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. He left the Pelicans' 131-122 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday with an apparent leg injury and then sat out for his team's 115-88 beatdown by the Orlando Magic.

Now, Zion will be on the bench in street clothes for what sounds like a while as his team tries to dig out of the hole its created for itself so far this season. While the team started the season 2-0 after beating the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers, the wheels quickly fell off. Since then, the Pelicans have only picked up one more victory, beating the Indiana Pacers on the first day of November.

Injuries pile up for Pelicans

The Zion Williamson injury is just the latest the Pelicans have suffered, as the roster is quickly turning into a MASH unit.

Jordan Hawkins is out 1-2 weeks with a back injury, Herb Jones will miss 2-4 weeks with a shoulder issue, CJ McCollum is suffering from an adductor injury and is out 2-3 weeks, Trey Murphy III missed the Magic game with a hamstring injury, and

Dejounte Murray had hand surgery, putting him out 4-6 weeks.

With all these injuries, it seems like the Pelicans won't be close to as strong as they expected until at least Christmas, and at this pace, the team could be out of the playoff hunt by then. If that happens, there could be big changes between the holidays and the 2024 NBA trade deadline in February.