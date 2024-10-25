The New Orleans Pelicans have received an official injury timeline for guard Dejounte Murray, who is expected to miss 4-6 weeks following surgery on his fractured left hand, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The injury, sustained in the Pelicans' season-opening victory over the Chicago Bulls, marks a significant early setback for Murray, who joined the team this offseason after a trade from the Atlanta Hawks.

Murray, making his highly anticipated debut with the Pelicans on Wednesday, showcased his versatility with a near triple-double, recording 14 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. His performance had been instrumental in helping the Pelicans secure a 118-107 win before he exited due to the injury.

The team announced Thursday that Murray's medical imaging postgame confirmed the fracture, necessitating surgical intervention. With an estimated recovery period of 4-6 weeks, Murray's absence could impact New Orleans‘ early-season momentum, especially as they navigate the first stretch of their schedule with a heavy reliance on their newly restructured roster.

In addition to Dejounte Murray's injury update, the Pelicans provided news on forward Trey Murphy III, who has been cleared to begin the return-to-play conditioning phase. Murphy, who has been sidelined due to a knee injury, is expected to undergo further evaluation in approximately two weeks as he ramps up his rehabilitation.

Before the injury, Murray was coming off a strong season with the Hawks, where he averaged 22.5 points, 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc. His addition was seen as a significant boost to the Pelicans’ backcourt, adding playmaking and defensive intensity.

The New Orleans Pelicans, looking to build on their opening night success, will face the Portland Trail Blazers on the road Friday night, with tip-off scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Murray’s absence will likely result in a shift in the lineup and increased responsibilities for other guards as the Pelicans adjust to his temporary unavailability.