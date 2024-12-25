The Denver Nuggets may be looking to make a splash ahead of the February 6 trade deadline, with Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly among their targets. The Athletic first reported that the Nuggets were in the market for a player to significantly bolster their offense, and Ian Begley of SNY added last Tuesday that Ingram is one of the players on their radar.

Nuggets eyeing Brandon Ingram as a fit for their core

Denver, currently sitting at 16-11 after an impressive turnaround from their 2-3 start, is on a two-game winning streak heading into their Christmas Day rematch against the Phoenix Suns. While Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls has been a notable target, Ingram’s skill set may align more seamlessly with Denver’s core, led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray.

Ingram’s scoring versatility and ability to create his own shot would address Denver’s offensive needs. The 26-year-old forward is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game this season, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range. However, concerns about his durability loom large, as he hasn’t played more than 65 games in a season since his rookie year in 2016-17. This season, he has appeared in only 18 games due to injuries.

Pelicans positioned as sellers amid disappointing season

The Pelicans, once projected to be a playoff contender following their offseason acquisition of Dejounte Murray, have fallen far short of expectations. Plagued by injuries to key players, including Ingram and Zion Williamson, New Orleans sits at 5-25, mired in a seven-game losing streak. As the trade deadline approaches, the Pelicans are expected to be active sellers.

Trading Brandon Ingram could kickstart a rebuild for New Orleans, allowing them to shed salary while acquiring assets for the future. Ingram is on the final year of his four-year, $158.2 million contract, earning $36 million this season. The risk of losing him for nothing in free agency could compel the Pelicans to consider offers.

Nuggets' potential trade offer for Ingram reshapes core with Pelicans deal

The starting point for a potential deal between Denver and New Orleans would be forward Michael Porter Jr. Porter is averaging 18.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 51.8% from the field and 38.8% from three. The 25-year-old is under contract for two more seasons, earning $35.8 million this year, with his salary increasing to $40.8 million in 2026-27.

The Nuggets could package Porter alongside Zeke Nnaji, a young forward averaging 4.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Nnaji, currently on a four-year, $32 million deal, is earning $8.8 million this season with a player option for 2026-27. Denver would likely need to include additional draft compensation, such as a 2031 first-round pick, to make the deal more appealing for New Orleans.

To balance the trade financially and bolster Denver’s rotation, the Pelicans could include Javonte Green. Green is currently on a one-year, $2 million deal and has provided consistent production this season, averaging six points, 3.3 rebounds, and one steal per game in 22 minutes. Known for his defensive versatility and perimeter shooting, Green has shot at least 35% from three in multiple seasons, including a career-high 37.5% from deep during the 2020-21 campaign.

Key Considerations in a potential swap

While Brandon Ingram’s offensive talent is undeniable, his injury history and expiring contract make this a high-risk, high-reward move for Denver. The Nuggets must weigh the potential impact of adding Ingram against the cost of losing Porter, a critical piece of their championship-contending core.

For New Orleans, moving Ingram would provide much-needed cap flexibility and young assets to reset their trajectory. The inclusion of Porter and a draft pick could form the foundation of a new core alongside Williamson and Murray.

As trade discussions heat up, this proposed deal highlights the stakes for both franchises as they navigate the remainder of the season.