The NHL trade deadline is on Friday, but teams are getting way ahead of the curve this year. The Pittsburgh Penguins are the latest team to make a move ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The Penguins are acquiring forward Mikael Granlund from the Nashville Predators. In return, the Predators are acquiring a 2023 second-round pick. There is no salary retained in this deal.

Penguins general manager Ron Hextall released a statement after the trade announcement. “Mikael is a versatile forward, able to play either wing or center, and contribute offensively. He has experience on both the power play and penalty kill and can add options to our lineup,” the statement read.

Granlund certainly gives the Penguins depth among their forward group. He also isn’t a rental, either. The 31-year-old is signed for another two seasons on top of this year, carrying a $5 million cap hit.

Granlund has the ability to play down the middle or along the wings if the Penguins need him to. The former Predators forward also flashes a scoring touch, surpassing 60 points three times in his career. He most recently passed that mark last season.

This season, Granlund has nine goals and 36 points in 58 games. He averaged about 18 and a half minutes per night on a Predators team that quickly saw their playoff hopes evaporate.

Granlund is a bit of a replenishment of the Penguins forward core after an earlier trade. Pittsburgh sent forward Teddy Bleuger to the Vegas Golden Knights for a prospect and a 2024 third-round draft selection.