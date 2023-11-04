Pittsburgh Penguins star Erik Karlsson opened up on his upcoming return to San Jose after spending five seasons with the Sharks.

Erik Karlsson is no stranger to emotional returns. In 2018, he returned to the city of Ottawa for the first time since the Ottawa Senators traded him to the San Jose Sharks. San Jose lost that game, but it certainly was an emotional one for the future Hall of Fame defenseman. Perhaps that experience can prepare him for his return to San Jose as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Karlsson's Penguins travel to San Jose on Saturday to face the Sharks. It's the first time the 33-year-old will play in the city as a visitor since a three-team trade in August. And he's hoping to leave a lasting impression on his former home city.

“I’ve got a lot of good memories there,” Erik Karlsson said, via NHL.com. “I’m hoping to create some more good memories in that rink.”

Karlsson had his ups and downs as a member of the Sharks. However, no one can deny how impressive his last season in teal was. The 33-year-old became the first defenseman since 1991-92 to record 100 or more points in a single season in 2022-23.

The Penguins blueliner believes this return will be different than the one in Ottawa in 2018. He also said it's good that the return is coming this early in the season. Overall, though, he's looking forward to the game.

“It’s going to be nice to be back in San Jose. It’s going to be nice to see a lot of familiar faces and meet a lot of people that I haven’t seen in a while,” Karlsson said, via NHL.com.

The Sharks are looking to bounce back from a disastrous 10-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Furthermore, they are seeking their first win of the 2023-24 season. Meanwhile, Erik Karlsson and the Penguins are looking to snap a two-game losing skid and pick up their fourth victory of the year.