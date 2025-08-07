The Los Angeles Rams will soon have their quarterback back on the field. Matthew Stafford, who has been out of training camp with a back injury, will return on Monday if he continues to progress, according to head coach Sean McVay.

The Rams will work out Stafford on Saturday and gauge his injury progression from there, according to LA Daily News reporter Adam Grosbard. If all goes well, he will return to practice on Monday. Grosbard added that McVay noted his quarterback would be playing if it were a regular game week.

Since re-committing to the Rams in the offseason, Stafford has been out for most of the team's practice sessions with his back injury. His absence has prevented him from developing a rapport with new wideout Davante Adams, but the Rams are confident that he will re-integrate smoothly.

The Rams will make their unofficial 2025 debut on Saturday in their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Stafford will not suit up, but will be at the game on the sidelines. Career journeyman Jimmy Garoppolo will likely start in his place.

Stafford's absence for most of training camp raised concerns among fans, but he appears to be on track to start in Week 1. The veteran seeks a rebound year after statistically regressing in 2024.

Matthew Stafford seeks bounce-back year with Rams in 2025

Despite his down year, Stafford still received a lot of interest from rival teams in the offseason. The New York Giants heavily pursued him in a potential trade, but the 37-year-old doubled down on his commitment to the Rams.

While most of the offense returns, the 2025 season will be a transitional year for the entire team, and Stafford in particular. Los Angeles released longtime receiver Cooper Kupp in March, ending the successful partnership Stafford had late in his career.

The Rams signed Adams to functionally replace Kupp, but the entire offensive format will be different without the fourth all-time leading receiver in franchise history. Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell and Tyler Higbee return to maintain consistency around Stafford, but the veteran quarterback will still need to adjust to life without his former go-to target.