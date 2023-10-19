Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has rewritten the NHL record books. Malkin eclipsed Alexander Mogilny for the third-most goals by a Russian in league history on Wednesday, per Penguins PR. Consequently, Evgeni Malkin joined the Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin and Detroit Red Wings legend Sergei Fedorov in the top three.

With just nine goals separating Fedorov and Malkin, the latter will take over second spot before the 2023-24 NHL season ends. It seems no Russian-born NHL player will eclipse Alex Ovechkin's 822 career goals (and counting) anytime soon.

Evgeni Malkin has surpassed Alexander Mogilny for the third-most goals by a Russian-born player in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/jvooZYPwHA — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) October 18, 2023

Evgeni Malkin scored his record-breaking goal just 53 seconds into the Penguins' game against the Red Wings on Wednesday. Reilly Smith and Erik Karlsson received credit for the assists. Malkin's goal gave the Penguins an early 1-0 lead.

Evgeni Malkin has been one of the Penguins' cornerstones since 2006

The 37-year-old Malkin is in his 18th season with the Penguins. Malkin and Sidney Crosby entered the NHL ranks in the 2006-07 season. The duo helped the Penguins make 16 consecutive playoff appearances from 2007 to 2022. Pittsburgh won two Stanley Cup titles and five Metropolitan division titles during that memorable 16-season span.

Evgeni Malkin signed a six-year, $24.4 million contract extension in July 2022. Penguins GM Ron Hextall sang Malkin's praises shortly afterward.

“Evgeni is a generational talent who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NHL history. His hockey resume and individual accomplishments speak volumes about him as a player, and we are thrilled to watch him continue his remarkable legacy in Pittsburgh,” Hextall said.

Ageless Evgeni Malkin proved Ron Hextall right when he became the third-highest Russian-born goal scored in league history on Wednesday. Malkin told reporters prior to the 2023-24 NHL season he hopes to play three more years. Should that come to fruition, he would turn 40 years old and played out his most recent contract extension by then.

Make no mistake about it: the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin is a future Hockey Hall of Famer.