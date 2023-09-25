Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin is in the twilight of his career. The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer does not have a ton of time left on his playing days. However, Malkin still believes he has more in the tank than many would presume. And he hopes to see this out until he can't go anymore.

The Penguins partook in their third training camp session on Saturday. After the fact, Malkin spoke to reporters where the topic of his retirement came up. When asked how many years he'd like to keep playing, the future Hall of Famer was straightforward. “Three more years, I hope,” the 37-year-old said, via NHL.com

To his credit, a goal of three additional seasons has seemingly been a longstanding one, at least recently. He shared a similar sentiment back in May and December last year. And given Pittsburgh's current season outlook, it makes sense.

The Penguins reshaped their roster this summer. New general manager Kyle Dubas brought in quite a haul of players, including Reilly Smith and Ryan Graves. His biggest acquisition, however, was the trade for star defenseman Erik Karlsson. Karlsson is coming off a historic 101-point season and is the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the league's best defenseman.

The team's newfound confidence in their ability to compete is not lost on Malkin. “I think we're a stronger team than last year,” Malkin said, via NHL.com. “I hope we stay together and our goal is the playoffs, be a winner every game.”

Malkin and the Penguins kick off their 2023-24 season with a rather interesting matchup. Pittsburgh welcomes number one overall pick Connor Bedard to town as his Blackhawks face the Penguins on October 10.