Kris Letang has been with the Pittsburgh Penguins since 2005 and it looks very likely the 36 year old with retire with the franchise that drafted him 62nd overall 18 years ago. But before doing so, he has one more goal in mind: Win another Cup.

Via the Post-Gazette:

“The only thing I worry about is that I’m not going to get one last Cup,” he says. “At the end of my career, I’m going to sit at home and I will be remembered as being part of a core group that won, hopefully, four Stanley Cups. That’s what I want, to be part of a group that did something that people remember.”

Letang was a key component for the Penguins in their three Stanley Cup titles in 2009, 2016, and 2017 alongside Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin and although he's older now, the Montreal native remains important to the Penguins.

Last season, he had 12 goals and 29 assists in 64 games but Pittsburgh did miss out on the playoffs. However, there is optimism heading into 2023-24 with a new GM in Kyle Dubas and no shortage of talent still on the roster.

For Kris Letang, individual accolades don't seem to matter. He will go down as one of the best defencemen to ever play the game, but all that Letang wants is the chance to lift Lord Stanley one more time. Greedy? Maybe. A lot of players don't even win one. He has three rings. Regardless, Letang is hungry for more and will do everything in his power to help the Penguins become a champion once again.