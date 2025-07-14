While she's known for her fiery competitiveness, it has become pretty common to see Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark having fun with her teammates.

During their celebration in the locker room after the Fever won the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, a video of Clark making her teammates drink from the trophy went viral. Clearly, she has developed a strong bond with them.

In particular, the 23-year-old Clark has gotten quite close with fellow guard Lexie Hull. They playfully tease each other, share inside jokes, and even finish each other's sentences.

It's a love story better than Twilight. Is Twilight still a thing?

Clark posted a sweet birthday message for her boyfriend, Butler assistant coach Connor McCaffery, on Instagram on Sunday, and the 25-year-old Hull had a wholesome reaction.

“We love Connor!” commented Hull.

In another comment, the Fever playmaker jokingly alluded to the picture she took of Clark and McCaffery during a party: “High-quality third photo. Wonder who took it.”

Since being drafted by the Fever as the fifth overall pick in 2002, Hull has become a fan favorite because of her all-out nature on the court. Her fun-loving personality has also endeared her to many supporters.

Last month, Clark made sure to salute the contributions of her teammate.

“Lex has been tremendous, and obviously, she’s a player that probably doesn’t get a ton of credit, and she’s not one to care at all. But I think the way she impacts the game for us, her offensive skillset has just continued to grow, which has been fun to watch,” said the Fever star in a video posted by Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. on X.

“She’s one of the most selfless people I’ve ever been around.”

Hull only played 18 minutes in their rout of the Dallas Wings, 102-83, on Sunday. She tallied three points, two rebounds, and two steals.

Clark, meanwhile, had a double-double of 14 points and 13 assists on top of five steals.

The Fever improved to 11-10.