Newly acquired wing Duncan Robinson has been in attendance during the NBA Summer League supporting the Detroit Pistons. He accompanied his teammates during the Pistons' 98-83 victory against the Houston Rockets. Robinson spoke to the media during the matchup, describing his reaction to his new opportunity in Detroit.

“It's a really fun group. Just being able to come out here, having a little mini-camp with practices, coming to games and supporting these guys has been awesome,” Robinson explained via Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press. “It's a great blend of super ambitious, young guys, plus some guys who have been through it before as well. I'm just excited to be a part of it. It's been a sort of a whirlwind, but it's been a fun couple of weeks.”

Robinson spent the first seven seasons of his career as a member of the Miami Heat. He also has ties to Michigan after playing college basketball for the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor from 2015 until 2018.

The Pistons completed a sign-and-trade acquisition to bring Robinson to Detroit in exchange for forward Simone Fontecchio. Robinson's deal is valued at $48 million over the next three seasons.

One of the Pistons' priorities for free agency was originally to sign guard Malik Beasley back. A serious betting allegation against the elite shooter stemming from 2023-24 changed those plans. The Pistons also lost veteran shooter Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency as he signed a deal joining the Denver Nuggets.

What can Robinson bring to the Pistons

Detroit pivoted to a deal for Robinson to make up for the lost shooting on the roster. The Pistons also signed veteran guard Caris LeVert to add more depth. Robinson spoke about the potential he sees with his new team and how he could add to it.

“I think first and foremost I can bring leadership to this team. I've been a part of some really good teams. I've played a lot of different roles,” Robinson stated. “Just embracing whatever is asked of me as an older guy. Playing the right way, getting other guys involved, using how the defense guards me to create opportunities for other guys. Just competing and trying to move the needle to help us win.”

Robinson shared some excitement about the possibilities with Pistons' big men Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. A big part of Robinson's success with Miami was being set up for open shots by All Star Bam Adebayo with screening. Robinson sees similarities to their games and is thrilled to replicate it in Detroit.

“JD (Jalen Duren) is a special talent man, and I feel like he's gotten bigger and stronger since the season when we played against him. The sky is the absolute limit in terms of his ability,” Robinson said. “I'm really excited to play with him and Stew as well. Just the way they set screens and create opportunities for guys. Both of them are lob threats. The opportunity to get the ball back to them after drawing two. Their versatility is special, to be able to be more dynamic with the ball as bigger players. I'm excited to grow that chemistry, it'll be fun.”